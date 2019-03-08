Search

Advanced search

Only the Brave take on this gruelling challenge - are you daring enough?

PUBLISHED: 14:45 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 19 October 2019

East Anglian Air Ambulance hosts its fifth Only the Brave obstacle course in 2020. Picture: EAAA

East Anglian Air Ambulance hosts its fifth Only the Brave obstacle course in 2020. Picture: EAAA

EAAA

Are you brave enough to put your body to the test and endure mud and filth for a life-saving cause?

East Anglian Air Ambulance hosts its fifth Only the Brave obstacle course in 2020. Picture: EAAAEast Anglian Air Ambulance hosts its fifth Only the Brave obstacle course in 2020. Picture: EAAA

For the fifth time, the East Anglian Air Ambulance is hosting a gruelling test of strength, commitment and endurance as it works towards its goal of becoming a 24/7 service.

The Only the Brave run challenges people to run, climb and scramble through a six or 10 mile obstacle course through Thetford Forest, pitting themselves against a variety of demanding physical tests.

You may also want to watch:

Next year's event takes place on Sunday, March 29, which will include a range of new obstacles added to the course, including a carry bag challenge, clock climb and rotor scramble.

East Anglian Air Ambulance hosts its fifth Only the Brave obstacle course in 2020. Picture: EAAAEast Anglian Air Ambulance hosts its fifth Only the Brave obstacle course in 2020. Picture: EAAA

And until November 30, entrants can accept the challenge at a special early bird rate of £25 upwards.

Catrina Miller, events manager at EAAA, said: "We can't wait to unveil our brand new obstacles next year and celebrate 20 years of saving lives."

To book your early bird place, visit www.onlythebraveraces.co.uk

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries looking to get back on track at Bournemouth

Norwich City number one Tim Krul is expected to return from injury at Bournemouth this afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: CCTV captures ‘astonishing’ moment car drives at man on petrol station forecourt

Norfolk Police have released CCTV footage of what happened on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station car park on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Coach driver suspended after telling tourists ‘you MUST speak English in the UK’

A couple visiting Norwich were told by their National Express driver:
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists