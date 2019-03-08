Only the Brave take on this gruelling challenge - are you daring enough?

East Anglian Air Ambulance hosts its fifth Only the Brave obstacle course in 2020. Picture: EAAA EAAA

Are you brave enough to put your body to the test and endure mud and filth for a life-saving cause?

For the fifth time, the East Anglian Air Ambulance is hosting a gruelling test of strength, commitment and endurance as it works towards its goal of becoming a 24/7 service.

The Only the Brave run challenges people to run, climb and scramble through a six or 10 mile obstacle course through Thetford Forest, pitting themselves against a variety of demanding physical tests.

Next year's event takes place on Sunday, March 29, which will include a range of new obstacles added to the course, including a carry bag challenge, clock climb and rotor scramble.

And until November 30, entrants can accept the challenge at a special early bird rate of £25 upwards.

Catrina Miller, events manager at EAAA, said: "We can't wait to unveil our brand new obstacles next year and celebrate 20 years of saving lives."

To book your early bird place, visit www.onlythebraveraces.co.uk