News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Air ambulance takes top spot award after Covid efforts

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:12 AM May 25, 2021   
EAAA crew member Dr Sarah McNeilly with the Best Companies 2021 award 

EAAA crew member Dr Sarah McNeilly with the Best Companies 2021 award - Credit: Submitted

The East Anglian Air Ambulance [EAAA] has received national recognition for its employee engagement and support during the pandemic.

The charity has been awarded the top spot in this year’s Best Companies list for the charity sector.

It has also been recognised as the sixth best company to work for in the East of England in the 2021 Best Companies listings and 14th in the Top 100 mid-sized companies to work for in the UK.

These national awards are based on the results of an employee feedback and engagement survey which feeds into regional, national and sector league tables. 

Sarah Atkins, director of people and culture at EAAA, said there was plenty of whooping from the crew room when the first place was announced for the charity sector. 

You may also want to watch:

She added: "Employee engagement is something that we’ve embedded into our DNA as we strongly believe that supporting and developing our staff ultimately gives our patients the best care possible."

Most Read

  1. 1 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  2. 2 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  3. 3 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  1. 4 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
  2. 5 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
  3. 6 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
  4. 7 Temperatures set to hit 20C over bank holiday weekend
  5. 8 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  6. 9 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
  7. 10 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead.

Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus