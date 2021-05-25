Air ambulance takes top spot award after Covid efforts

Published: 7:12 AM May 25, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance [EAAA] has received national recognition for its employee engagement and support during the pandemic.

The charity has been awarded the top spot in this year’s Best Companies list for the charity sector.

It has also been recognised as the sixth best company to work for in the East of England in the 2021 Best Companies listings and 14th in the Top 100 mid-sized companies to work for in the UK.

These national awards are based on the results of an employee feedback and engagement survey which feeds into regional, national and sector league tables.

Sarah Atkins, director of people and culture at EAAA, said there was plenty of whooping from the crew room when the first place was announced for the charity sector.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "Employee engagement is something that we’ve embedded into our DNA as we strongly believe that supporting and developing our staff ultimately gives our patients the best care possible."