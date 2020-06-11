Search

Norfolk gin firm wins award for charity work during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:51 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 11 June 2020

Patrick and Sarah Saunders of Black Shuck Gin with their Inspiration Award certificate. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

Archant

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has recognised a Norfolk gin firm for the “generosity and kindness” of its staff and their charity work.

Black Shuck donated alcohol-based hand sanitiser to EAAA staff as well as other key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: East Anglian Air AmbulanceBlack Shuck donated alcohol-based hand sanitiser to EAAA staff as well as other key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

Black Shuck Gin was named the Most Inspirational Business in EAAA’s Inspiration Awards, which aim to recognise the businesses, groups and individuals who support the charity’s life-saving work.

Nominations are decided by air ambulance staff and the award winners are chosen by the public through a vote.

The Fakenham-based firm raised money for the air ambulance this year through sales of a limited-edition gin alongside other fundraising activities, and has also donated alcohol-based hand sanitiser to a wide range of key workers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Owners Patrick and Sarah Saunders said: “We were thrilled, honoured and proud to hear that we had won the Most Inspirational Business Category in the East Anglian Air Ambulance Inspiration Awards.

“All of the nominees were outstanding and we thoroughly enjoyed reading all of their stories.”

EAAA special events fundraiser Philipa Levy said: “All of our supporters are a constant reminder of the fantastic community that we serve and are a true inspiration to us as, without them, our service couldn’t continue.

“The EAAA Inspiration Awards allow us to give something back to that community and share their incredibly heart-warming stories. Black Shuck Gin have supported us in numerous ways over the years and are very worthy winners of this award, which was decided by a public vote.”

