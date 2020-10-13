Search

Dyslexic entrepreneur creates brand to challenge misconceptions

PUBLISHED: 12:20 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 13 October 2020

Norfolk dyslexia specialist Zo� Brown. Picture: Nicholas Jermy

Norfolk dyslexia specialist Zo� Brown. Picture: Nicholas Jermy

A Norfolk dyslexia specialist is changing the way the condition is viewed by launching a fundraising brand celebrating the unique talents of dyslexic people.

One of the Superstrengths brand tote bags featuring characters that celebrate the unique talents of dyslexic people. Picture: Nicholas JermyOne of the Superstrengths brand tote bags featuring characters that celebrate the unique talents of dyslexic people. Picture: Nicholas Jermy

The ’Superstrengths’ brand, created by Zoë Brown, from Denton, will donate 20pc of its profits to the Norfolk Reading project, a charity supporting teachers in improving literacy standards across Norfolk.

She has teamed up with Alburgh-based illustrator Juliana Bentley, to design tote bags and posters featuring nine characters.

Superstrengths brand features nine characters that recognise and celebrate the unique talents of dyslexic people. Picture: Nicholas JermySuperstrengths brand features nine characters that recognise and celebrate the unique talents of dyslexic people. Picture: Nicholas Jermy

Zoë, who runs Mancroft Learning, which offers diagnostic assessments for families as well as ongoing support with reading and writing, said: “As a dyslexic, dyslexia specialist I think it’s vital to remind all dyslexic adults and children of just how incredible they are.

“I have designed a series of characters that exemplify the particular strengths that dyslexic people have. These characters will be used on a range of products and informative materials to help celebrate these superstrengths.”

It comes as a report in 2019 found the percentage of Norfolk students meeting the expected standard for test outcomes in reading is below the national average.

Around seven percent of school age children in Norfolk have been diagnosed with dyslexia, but according to the British Dyslexia Association - 80pc of UK schools are failing to diagnose the condition.

The project was launched to coincide with Dyslexia Awareness Week and International Dyslexia Awareness Month and has gained the backing of the Global Dyslexia Group.

Kelly Holbrook, co-founder of the Global Dyslexia Group, said: “We love them! I shall be taking the bag everywhere. They are so positive and bright.”

• The bag and posters are available at dyslexiasuperstrengths.myshopify.com

