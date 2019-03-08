Inquest opens into death of man, 24, killed after car crashed into wall
PUBLISHED: 11:49 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 04 September 2019
A 24-year-old Swaffham man who was killed after his car crashed into a wall died from a pulmonary embolism, an inquest has heard.
Dylan Baty, of Meadowsweet Road, in Swaffham, died following a crash at Burnham Overy, near Wells, on Saturday, August 24.
Police were called just before 10.50pm that night to a crash involving a silver Volkswagen Golf on the A149 Tower Road.
Mr Baty was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn on Sunday, August 25, but died the following day, an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard.
A male passenger in his 20s was also injured in the crash and hospitalised with serious leg injuries.
At the opening on Wednesday, September 4, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard Mr Baty was identified by his father, Aaron Baty, at QEH to PC Chris Bradley.
Ms Lake heard how Mr Baty was born on March 20, 1995 in Kings Lynn and worked as an insurance advisor.
Dr Hesham El Daly said Mr Baty's medical cause of death was due to a pulmonary thromboembolism and a road traffic collision.
The inquest was adjourned to take place at 10am on Friday, February 21, 2020.
