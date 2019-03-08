Search

Advanced search

Inquest opens into death of man, 24, killed after car crashed into wall

PUBLISHED: 11:49 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 04 September 2019

Dylan Baty, from Swaffham, died after his car crashed into a wall on Tower Road, Burnham Overy. Picture: Google

Dylan Baty, from Swaffham, died after his car crashed into a wall on Tower Road, Burnham Overy. Picture: Google

Google

A 24-year-old Swaffham man who was killed after his car crashed into a wall died from a pulmonary embolism, an inquest has heard.

Dylan Baty, of Meadowsweet Road, in Swaffham, died following a crash at Burnham Overy, near Wells, on Saturday, August 24.

Police were called just before 10.50pm that night to a crash involving a silver Volkswagen Golf on the A149 Tower Road.

Mr Baty was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn on Sunday, August 25, but died the following day, an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard.

A male passenger in his 20s was also injured in the crash and hospitalised with serious leg injuries.

At the opening on Wednesday, September 4, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard Mr Baty was identified by his father, Aaron Baty, at QEH to PC Chris Bradley.

Ms Lake heard how Mr Baty was born on March 20, 1995 in Kings Lynn and worked as an insurance advisor.

Dr Hesham El Daly said Mr Baty's medical cause of death was due to a pulmonary thromboembolism and a road traffic collision.

The inquest was adjourned to take place at 10am on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

New injury blow as Norwich City release updates on Trybull, Klose and Zimmermann

Tom Trybull in action for Norwich City at West Ham on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Three iPads, cash and jewellery stolen in burglary

Harpsfield in Bowthorpe. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists