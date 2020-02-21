Search

Date set for inquest into death of 24-year-old

PUBLISHED: 12:19 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 21 February 2020

Dylan Baty died following a crash at Burnham Overy. Photo: Google

The inquest into the death of a 24-year-old insurance advisor who died after a car crash will be held in April.

Dylan Baty, of Meadowsweet Road, Swaffham, was involved in a collision at Burnham Overy, near Wells on Saturday, August 24.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, where he died on Monday, August 26.

His medical cause of death was given at a previous hearing as a pulmonary thromboembolism due to a road traffic collision.

At a review hearing at Lynn coroner's court on Friday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake reviewed the evidence which would be heard at the full inquest.

Mrs Lake said it would examine the crash which led to Mr Baty being admitted to the QEH and the treatment he received at the hospital.

A number of staff will be called to give evidence at the full inquest, which will be held in King's Lynn on Monday, April 6.

