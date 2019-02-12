Search

WWF star and actor The Rock sends special Disney message of support to two-year-old Norfolk girl fighting cancer

PUBLISHED: 09:56 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 02 March 2019

Dwayne 'the rock' Johnson sent his support and told Esme to 'Stay Strong'. Photo: Go fund me

Dwayne 'the rock' Johnson sent his support and told Esme to 'Stay Strong'. Photo: Go fund me

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who played Maui in Disney movie Moana, has sent his love and support to a little Norfolk girl who is battling cancer.

Two-year-old Esme Lambert is battling a brain tumour, but has been sent words of support from her favourite Disney Demi-God. Photo: Go fund meTwo-year-old Esme Lambert is battling a brain tumour, but has been sent words of support from her favourite Disney Demi-God. Photo: Go fund me

Esme Lambert, two, from Swaffham, has been fighting a brain tumour since October last year when her parents Wendy and Aaron Lambert took her to hospital following an extended period of illness.

Esme had tests and was sent straight to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for an eight hour operation and a 12-month strong course of chemotherapy.

Little Esme has stayed strong throughout thanks to her favourite Disney movie Moana and her Maui doll that she takes into every surgery with her. Local radio station KLFM tweeted about Esme’s battle and her love of Mr Johnson’s cartoon character and ‘The Rock’ heard about it and sent his support on social media to his number one fan.

He said: “My lord this story. Stay strong honey, Love Maui.”

Since then messages of support have been flooding in for Esme and her family from across the globe.

Friends and relations are wanting to raise money to help the family of six during the hardest time of their lives.

With his daughter needing to be one hour and 10 minutes drive away from the family home, Mr Lambert had to give up his work as a self-employed builder so he could be there for his little girl and support his wife and three other children.

Almost £16,000 has been raised on a Gofundme page set up by James Mortimer and other fund-raising events are being organised throughout the year. Mr Mortimer said: “The family need to be together during this very difficult time and with the constant trips to the hospital we are trying to raise as much money as possible to ensure Aaron can be off work for this coming rough year ahead to support his wife and other children.

“They are a strong and loving family unit that appreciates each and every day but need all the help they can get right now at what can only be described as the most difficult and uncertain times.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/help-little-esme or click here

