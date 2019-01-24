Search

UK’s only dwarf drag queen to feature on documentary based in Norfolk hometown

PUBLISHED: 12:07 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 01 April 2020

Jamie John, the UK's only dwarf drag act, will be featuring on a Channel 5 documentary 'Little Britons' this evening at 10pm. PHOTO: Jamie John

The UK’s only dwarf drag queen, born in Norfolk, will feature on a “heartwarming” Channel 5 documentary that showcases his hometown.

Jamie John, from Great Yarmouth, is starring on the broadcaster’s first episode of “Little Britons”, in which cameras follow the run-up to his drag act at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Premiering April 1 at 10pm, the show is not just about Mr John and his experiences with dwarfism, but also the birth of Miss DQ - a big name on the drag circuit.

He said: “Miss DQ has been around since 2011, so she’s getting on now.

“I was inspired by Eurovision 2007 to get into the business.

“Denmark’s entry was DQ, short for drama queen, and the glitz and glamour of it all inspired me.

“I thought - that’s kind of me, and I knew there was a gap in the market for a dwarf drag queen.”

According to Mr John, a chunk of the programme is dedicated to Great Yarmouth.

He said: “This is where I grew up and my parents still live here.

“It was hard growing up here as a gay dwarf drag queen, because you’re likely to face prejudice for even one of those things - never mind all three.

“But locally, everyone knows me. I’ve always been quite out there in the public eye, because being a ‘little person’ creates conversation.

“People were just waiting for me to go into showbiz, and my late father did exactly the same thing.

“On the show, they interview my mum and step-dad, and film a live performance of me singing at the Marine Family Pub on Great Yarmouth’s seafront.

“It’s very much an ode to the town in some ways.”

But when reflecting on Great Yarmouth’s LGBTQ+ scene, Mr John said that “it is pretty non-existent”.

“There’s one gay bar which isn’t realistically a gay bar anymore, but I’m not much of a scene-queen anyway.”

But for Mr John - as well as his alter ego Miss DQ - “Little Britons” is all about how little people can achieve huge things.

He said: “It’s so hard for little people to even have a ‘normal job’ because of practical difficulties, so I’m glad I get to live my dream everyday performing as Miss DQ.”

