Homeware store set to open in town centre when restrictions lift

Published: 11:39 AM February 26, 2021

Durkle is a new independent homeware store which is set to open in Thetford town centre. - Credit: Chris Durkin

From bedding and kitchenware to children’s toys, a new independent homeware store will offer “something a bit different” in a town centre.

The owner of Durkle, a new store located in Thetford’s town centre, is hoping to officially open on April 12, providing the government's “roadmap” out of lockdown goes to plan.

Chris Durkin, 34, who lives in Thetford, has spent his entire career in retail and took the plunge to start his own business in the town.

The father-of-seven said: “I have been in retail since 2002 and I have worked for a lot of companies.

“But it got to a point where I thought I would like to do it myself and bring something to the community.

“I noticed that a lot of big companies are leaving the small towns behind to go retail parks or bigger stores and I feel that has left a gap for people who can't or don’t want to travel.

“Being around Thetford even in lockdown and seeing how busy it is, I could see the opportunity is there.”

The store will offer a range of products including soft furnishings, bathroom accessories, kitchenware, utensils, cleaning products, clothing and children's toys.

This comes as Thetford’s riverside units, under Kirkby Diamond property management, is set for a “facelift” with hopes of attracting more independent business owners to the town.

The store also faces ‘Not Just Books’, a new book store which took over another unit during the pandemic last year.

But despite still being in lockdown, Mr Durkin said he is feeling positive and is “excited” to officially open when restrictions are eventually lifted.

Until then he has started a click and collect service online.

He added: “I took over the unit at the end of January and I have spent the last month getting it ready.

“I had a vision in my head of what I wanted it to look like and I am really proud of how it has turned out.

“It has been stressful not knowing when we can open and if we can open. But I have been a retail manager for a long time so stress and pressure are second nature to me.

“It’s all I know and I love it. I can’t wait to open properly.”

