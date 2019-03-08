Search

Coastguard rescue officers alerted after 45-gallon drum is found on beach

PUBLISHED: 09:34 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 03 July 2019

The team from HM Coastguard Lowestoft were called out on Sunday, June 23 along with coastguard rescue officers from Aldeburgh to investigate a blue 45-gallon drum on Dunwich Beach. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft Facebook

Archant

Coastguard rescue officers were called out following reports that a 45-gallon drum had been spotted on a coastal beach.

The team from HM Coastguard Lowestoft were alerted at 3.04pm on Sunday, June 23 along with coastguard rescue officers from Aldeburgh to investigate.

The empty plastic drum was located and secured, before the council were alerted for it to be removed.

In a post on the HM Coastguard Lowestoft Facebook page, they said: "Incident attendance request - Team paged alongside flank team Aldeburgh to investigate a blue 45-gallon drum on Dunwich Beach.

"Once located, it was established the plastic drum was empty.

"We secured the drum further up and beach and made a report to the council for removal."

