Poll

'Backward thinking people' Town votes in favour of controversial Boxing Day hunt

Dunston Harriers stage the traditional Wymondham Boxing Day hunt, leaving from the Market Place. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

As the countdown to Christmas commences, opinion remains divided over a boxing day hunt in a Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Wymondham Town Council granted the Dunston Harriers permission to meet at the town cross on December 26, before the group embarks on its annual Boxing Day trail hunt.

The decision was put to a vote at an earlier meeting, winning approval by eight votes to three.

Last year hundreds of protestors and pro-hunt spectators clashed in Wymondham town centre, with some supporters attempting to destroy banners touting anti-hunt slogans.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Penelope Hubble said: "There are lots of groups that flout the rules and harm wildlife as a result. Allowing the boxing day meet tells the world that the community supports something unethical. The crux for me is that this tradition is in the past, and comes down to forward thinking people against backward thinking people."

According to hunt groups, trail hunting safeguards animals from harm by following artificial scent trails, laid by humans prior to the event.

Councillor Peter Green, also known as Pete Travis, campaigned for the ban on live animal hunting in the early 2000s, but said it did not make sense to prevent reformed groups engaging in trail hunts which conformed to the law.

He said: "This is obviously a very controversial issue. Hunting live animals is barbaric and should absolutely be illegal, but while these groups are ethical, regulated and acting within the law then they should be allowed to continue. Wymondham is a lovely old town, and this event brings a sense of theatre to it. It's very good for businesses which choose to open."

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Green added he anticipated protestors would attend the meet, and that they were "well within their rights" to express their opinion on the matter.

Police are expected to monitor the event.