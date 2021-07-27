Diss war hero reaches final 10 in Brave Briton Awards

Published: 1:53 PM July 27, 2021

Duncan Slater, a sergeant in the RAF regiment in Diss who became a double amputee in Afghanistan, has reached the final 10 in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2021 in the category Against All Odds.

Mr Slater, whose father and grandfather both also served in the Royal Air Force, cycled the more than 900 miles between Land's End and John O'Groats to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, raising over £12,000.

He was honoured by his home town, with the local council making him an Honorary Freeman of Diss.

Double amputee Sgt Duncan Slater trains on the snow covered beach pulling some tyres. Picture Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Well known for taking on incredible challenges, Mr Slater has also completed the London Marathon, was the first double amputee to ski to the South Pole, and finished the gruelling Marathon de Sables across the Sahara Desert.

Out of 300 nominations chosen by the public, Mr Slater has reached the second-to-last stage.

Four finalists will be selected in each category and winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 5.