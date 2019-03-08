Search

Club legend Duncan Forbes to be honoured with Carrow Road memorial service

PUBLISHED: 11:22 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 01 November 2019

Fans and players pay tribute to Duncan Forbes before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/10/2019

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans will have another chance to give club legend Duncan Forbes a hero's farewell at Carrow Road later this month.

Duncan Forbes - a true Norwich City legend on and off the field. Picture: Archant LibraryDuncan Forbes - a true Norwich City legend on and off the field. Picture: Archant Library

On Friday, November 15, the hallowed turf will provide the setting for a memorial service to Big Dunc, in a public celebration of the former captain's life.

The Barclay End at Carrow Road will be open to supporters wishing to pay respects to Mr Forbes, who died on Wednesday, October 23, with a funeral service conducted at pitchside.

Seating will be made available in the lower tier of the stand from 10am, with guests asked to take their seats at 10.45m, with the service beginning at 11am and scheduled to last around 45 minutes.

Members of his family will be in attendance, along with club joint-majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones and former club colleagues and teammates.

Following the service, the cortege will depart Carrow Road at midday, with the Russell Allison Lounge them open to guests for refreshments.

Supporters wishing to attend the service are encouraged to wear yellow and green club scarves in memory of Mr Forbes.

Meanwhile, the Forbes family has asked that any donations in memory of the former club captain should be made to Alzheimer's Research UK through Allcock Family Funeral Services.

Donations can be made at the service itself or online.

Mr Forbes made 357 appearances for Norwich City between 1968 and 1981, before taking on a variety of non-playing roles at the club.

He died following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

On learning of his death, a joint statement from the majority shareholders said: "Duncan was a commanding figure, both on and off the pitch.

"He was the backbone of our defence for many years. Unrelenting in the tackle and an inspiration to the rest of the team, whom he would call out in a voice that could be heard way outside the ground.

"We have lost not only a club legend, but someone who will forever be part of Norwich City folklore."

Fans wishing to pay their respects are asked to register their interest in attending via a form on the football club's website. Mourners are also advised that no parking will be available at Carrow Road on the day.

