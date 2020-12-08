North Norfolk MP appointed region's small business ambassador

Published: 10:07 AM December 8, 2020

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has been appointed small business ambassador for the East of England. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has been appointed 'small business ambassador' for the East of England.

Conservative party co-chairman Amanda Milling has named a team of 12 Tory MPs to represent different parts of the UK in an effort to boost high street trade.

Mr Baker said he was delighted to take on the new role. He said: "Since my election I’ve championed our small businesses in North Norfolk, and have been supporting them through the pandemic.

"This appointment will enable me to use my background in business and finance to directly help our business leaders in the East of England, and to help the government understand better their needs as we rebuild in a post-Covid world – and to explore the many exciting new opportunities available to them post-Brexit.”

The ambassadors were announced to coincide with Small Business Saturday on December 5.

Ms Milling said: "Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and now, more than ever, it’s important we make our country the best in the world to start and grow a business, and ensure Britain’s businesses can unleash their enormous potential.”