MP reveals he used to live in house that car crashed into
North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has vowed to push for improvements at a junction where three cars have crashed into the home he used to live in.
The house, on Norwich Road in Holt, suffered its latest hit on Monday when a VW Golf failed to stop at the junction with Hunworth Road and struck it in the early hours.
Mr Baker said he was "shocked" by the incident, adding he was making arrangements to have the junction looked at by Norfolk County Council's highways department.
He said: “I was quite shocked to read the news about the crash, even more so as I lived at Lodge Cottage for the first 14 years of my life and have very fond memories of growing up at the house.
"I will be visiting Mr Eke to support him and am making arrangements to have the junction re-looked at by the highways department as we speak.
"I am relieved that the injuries to the driver are not worse than they could have been.
"This Norwich road junction has been a black spot for as long as I can remember and I will implore highways to take some urgent action.”
