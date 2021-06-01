News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

MP reveals he used to live in house that car crashed into

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:37 PM June 1, 2021   
The scene where a car smashed into Aubrey Eke's home in Holt.

The scene where a car smashed into Aubrey Eke's home in Holt. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has vowed to push for improvements at a junction where three cars have crashed into the home he used to live in.

The house, on Norwich Road in Holt, suffered its latest hit on Monday when a VW Golf failed to stop at the junction with Hunworth Road and struck it in the early hours.

Mr Baker said he was "shocked" by the incident, adding he was making arrangements to have the junction looked at by Norfolk County Council's highways department.

A man's Holt home has been hit by a three cars in 20 years with the latest smashing through his front room this morning.

A man's Holt home has been hit by a three cars in 20 years with the latest smashing through his front room on Monday. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

He said: “I was quite shocked to read the news about the crash, even more so as I lived at Lodge Cottage for the first 14 years of my life and have very fond memories of growing up at the house.

"I will be visiting Mr Eke to support him and am making arrangements to have the junction re-looked at by the highways department as we speak.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker - Credit: Duncan Baker

"I am relieved that the injuries to the driver are not worse than they could have been.

You may also want to watch:

"This Norwich road junction has been a black spot for as long as I can remember and I will implore highways to take some urgent action.”

A man's Holt home has been hit by a three cars in 20 years with the latest smashing through his front room this morning.

A man's Holt home has been hit by a three cars in 20 years with the latest smashing through his front room on Monday. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske


Most Read

  1. 1 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
  2. 2 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
  3. 3 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
  1. 4 Nine arrested after 'disorderly' night in town
  2. 5 Hopes for new schools and GPs to cope with rapidly expanding town
  3. 6 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
  4. 7 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
  5. 8 Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday
  6. 9 Concerns for safety of missing Norfolk man
  7. 10 County's beaches busy as roads grind to a halt over bank holiday
Holt News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Narborough Hall Norfolk

Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Sunny Hunstanton on Bank Holiday weekend.

'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Investigations | Special Report

More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown

Joel Adams

person
Gail and Ray Westfield, 70 and 73, in front of their damaged bathroom after a car crashed into their North Walsham home.

Norfolk Police

Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus