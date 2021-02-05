Duncan Baker MP steps down from North Norfolk District Council

Published: 3:40 PM February 5, 2021

Duncan Baker, MP, has stepped down from North Norfolk District Council in order to focus on his new role as small business ambassador for the East of England.

Mr Baker is one of a team of 12 Tory MPs recently appointed by Conservative co-chairman Amanda Milling to represent different parts of the UK in an effort to boost high street trade.

In a statement, he said: “I’m delighted that this new appointment, alongside my work as North Norfolk’s MP, will enable me to stand up for businesses right across our region.

"With that in mind, I have decided to step down as District Councillor for Holt in order to focus on my new role; and have already met virtually with many local businesses in my new capacity.”

The vacancy created by Mr Baker’s resignation will be contested in upcoming local elections in May.



