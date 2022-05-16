'Not acceptable' - Norfolk MP urges health secretary to improve care work

A Norfolk MP has written a letter to health secretary Sajid Javid urging him to improve pay and conditions in care homes.

North Norfolk Conservative MP Duncan Baker published the letter this evening, calling current conditions for care workers "not at all acceptable".

The letter comes after Mr Baker spent a week volunteering at Abbottswood Lodge, a care home for elderly people with learning disabilities in Swanton Abbott.

In the letter, the MP described the care home as "exemplary", but said the week "opened my eyes" to the "incredible work our carers do".

The letter read: "Coupled with the long back breaking hours and pay which is not at all acceptable today, we know our caring workforce are not given the esteem and recognition they deserve.

"We must do more given the trust and responsibility that is placed in their hands."

My letter to @sajidjavid following my week volunteering in a care home for the elderly with learning disabilities. Pay, conditions and esteem to these selfless individuals must now step up. But we must also recognise the invaluable bond carers build with those they look after. pic.twitter.com/Yvl0ebf5Nd — Duncan Baker (@duncancbaker) May 16, 2022

Mr Baker's letter also said carers allowance was "not representative of the role they do".



