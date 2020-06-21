Video

Mayor and MP share devastation over fire at Budgens in Holt

Budgens in Holt has gone up in flames Picture: Enjoy Holt More Archant

MP Duncan Baker has told of his “devastation” over the fire that has destroyed his family’s Budgens supermarket in Holt.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, whose family owns Budgens, Bakers and Larners and CT Baker. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, whose family owns Budgens, Bakers and Larners and CT Baker. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

North Norfolk MP Mr Baker, whose family owns Budgens, Bakers and Larners and CT Baker, said on Twitter: “I am horrified to see the scenes of devastation in Holt tonight and understandably am struggling to come to terms with what we are all witnessing.

“To all my friends, the staff and Baker family - whatever I can do to support the community get through this, I will. I am devastated.”

The Kerridge Way store was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out after 9pm on Saturday. Crowds gathered to witness the scene as the flames tore through the supermarket.

Holt Mayor Rodney Smith Picture: Holt Town Council Holt Mayor Rodney Smith Picture: Holt Town Council

Rodney Smith, town mayor, said: “Holt Town Council is shocked and saddened by the terrible news regarding the devastating fire at Budgens, Holt. We thank the emergency services for their swift response.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with CT Baker, the Budgens staff and everybody affected by the fire.”

He added: “This devastating fire couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the town as the recovery from Covid-19 was just starting and a great deal of effort was taking place to promote that Holt is Open, and there were the first signs of optimism.

“The Budgens Team were providing much needed help and support through food deliveries to the vulnerable and those who are shielding in the town and surrounding communities. Budgens hosted the only post office in the town.

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

“Holt Town Council will be working with all partners to quickly put measures in place to provide support to the town and those most affected in the community.

We ask that people stay away from the areas to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.”

Crews from across North Norfolk tackled the blaze, which was reported at 9.15pm on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, there were four crews still on the scene.

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters will be on site “for quite some time.”

The store was closed when the fire broke out as, due to coronavirus, it closes earlier at 6pm.

No one is believed to have been injured.

The store housed the only post office in Holt.