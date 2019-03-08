Three-day-old kittens dumped in manure find forever home

The kittens - who thought to be about three or four days old - were found by a dog walker on Friday, September 6 in Thurlton. Cat's Protection Archant

Five kittens who were dumped in manure at a Norfolk village have found their forever home.

The kittens - who were thought to be about three or four days old when they were discovered - were left for dead in Thurlton on September 6.

At the time, the kittens were in a semi-comatose state and left covered in manure beside a cat carrier in a hedge near the village.

In a post to Facebook, a spokesperson from Cats Protection Anglia Coastal Branch, said: "We have been inundated with offers of homes for them. Due to the amount of interest they have had all of them now have got homes to go when they are old enough.

"Thank you again to everyone who has offered to give these kittens a home."

The volunteer service urged cat owners to neuter their pets to avoid unwanted kittens.

To contact Cats Protection's Anglia Coastal Branch for their services, call 0345 371 4202.