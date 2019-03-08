Search

Advanced search

Three-day-old kittens dumped in manure find forever home

PUBLISHED: 10:17 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 16 September 2019

The kittens – who thought to be about three or four days old - were found by a dog walker on Friday, September 6 in Thurlton. Cat's Protection

The kittens - who thought to be about three or four days old - were found by a dog walker on Friday, September 6 in Thurlton. Cat's Protection

Archant

Five kittens who were dumped in manure at a Norfolk village have found their forever home.

The kittens - who were thought to be about three or four days old when they were discovered - were left for dead in Thurlton on September 6.

At the time, the kittens were in a semi-comatose state and left covered in manure beside a cat carrier in a hedge near the village.

You may also want to watch:

In a post to Facebook, a spokesperson from Cats Protection Anglia Coastal Branch, said: "We have been inundated with offers of homes for them. Due to the amount of interest they have had all of them now have got homes to go when they are old enough.

"Thank you again to everyone who has offered to give these kittens a home."

The volunteer service urged cat owners to neuter their pets to avoid unwanted kittens.

To contact Cats Protection's Anglia Coastal Branch for their services, call 0345 371 4202.

Most Read

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

‘Just in time’ – police officers rescue two dogs from hot car with no open windows or water

The dogs were rescued from a car parked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Drivers facing 40 minute waits due to lorry breakdown on A140

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city. Photo: Archant

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s epic giant-killing triumph

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki combined for the Canaries' second goal against Manchester City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

‘Just in time’ – police officers rescue two dogs from hot car with no open windows or water

The dogs were rescued from a car parked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Drivers facing 40 minute waits due to lorry breakdown on A140

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city. Photo: Archant

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s epic giant-killing triumph

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki combined for the Canaries' second goal against Manchester City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrests made after armed police ‘swoop on gang’ near town centre

Police arrested the men near to Market Gates bus station in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Carr.

‘We had tears in our eyes’ - Delia and Michael savour Canaries’ famous win

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones, appeared on Talksport on Monday morning to savour the 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s been named one of the best pubs in Norfolk, but how does the food at The White Horse measure up?

The White Horse is on the High Street in Blakeney, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

Person cut free following three vehicle crash near NDR

A person were cut free and two people were hospitalised following a collision involving three vehicles on a major road into the city. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists