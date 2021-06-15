News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
City street to close for weekend to remove crane

James Weeds

Published: 5:34 PM June 15, 2021   
The road closure is to allow for the safe removal of a crane which has been used in building student accommodation.

Duke Street will be closed for two days allowing time for the removal of a crane that was used for the construction of student accommodation.

The closure will take place from the Colegate junction to the junction with Dukes Palace Wharf on the weekend of June 26 from 5am until June 27 at 8pm.

Norfolk Highways have allowed backup dates of July 17 from 5am to July 18 at 8pm as the work is "very weather dependant".

An alternative through route will be via St Andrews Street, Bank Plain, Upper King Street, Tombland, Palace Street, Whitefriars and St Crispins Road and will be clearly signed on the day.

Access to Duke Palace Wharf will be maintained from St Andrews Street and the Premier Inn hotel access will be via Colgate. 

St Andrews car park will remain open for the duration of the closure.

Pedestrian access will be maintained, and cyclists can follow the diversion or dismount and walk through the closure.

Norfolk County Council thanked the public for its patience while Duke Street is closed.

