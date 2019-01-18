Search

Prince Philip visits hospital after Norfolk crash

18 January, 2019 - 18:26
Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King's Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Buckingham Palace has said that the Duke of Edinburgh visited hospital after he was involved in a car crash near the Sandringham estate.

Media gather at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily PrinceMedia gather at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince

Prince Philip underwent a precautionary check-up this morning which confirmed he had “no injuries of concern” after his car overturned on the A149 at Babingley near King’s Lynn.

A statement from Buckingham Palace this evening said: “On doctor’s advice, The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn this morning for a precautionary check-up.

“This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern.

“The Duke has returned to Sandringham.”

Prince Philip visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn this morning. Photo: Ian BurtPrince Philip visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn this morning. Photo: Ian Burt

The Duke has also made contact with the driver and passenger of the other car, who were injured, and “best wishes” have been exchanged.

