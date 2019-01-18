Prince Philip visits hospital after Norfolk crash
18 January, 2019 - 18:26
Archant
Buckingham Palace has said that the Duke of Edinburgh visited hospital after he was involved in a car crash near the Sandringham estate.
Media gather at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince
Prince Philip underwent a precautionary check-up this morning which confirmed he had “no injuries of concern” after his car overturned on the A149 at Babingley near King’s Lynn.
A statement from Buckingham Palace this evening said: “On doctor’s advice, The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn this morning for a precautionary check-up.
“This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern.
“The Duke has returned to Sandringham.”
Prince Philip visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn this morning. Photo: Ian Burt
The Duke has also made contact with the driver and passenger of the other car, who were injured, and “best wishes” have been exchanged.