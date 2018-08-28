Search

Prince Philip ‘pictured driving new Land Rover’ two days after crash

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 19 January 2019

Media gathered at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince

Media gathered at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince

Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh has apparently been pictured driving a new Land Rover just two days after his dramatic crash with a car carrying two women and a baby.

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King's Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Images published on Saturday appeared to show Prince Philip, wearing dark glasses, back behind the wheel of a new Freelander on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately comment on the images.

Prince Philip’s car had flipped on its side after a collision with a Kia carrying a nine-month-old baby on Thursday at Babingley near King’s Lynn.

The 97-year-old was driving when the accident happened on the A149 resulting in the driver of the Kia and her female passenger needing hospital treatment. The baby was uninjured in the crash, police said.

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.

A palace spokeswoman said on Friday that Prince Philip had exchanged “well-wishes” with the injured women and appeared to have no lasting problems following the collision.

On Friday, the Queen’s transport manager Alex Garty was seen at Sandringham as a new Freelander was delivered to the royal residence.

Eyewitnesses have described pulling a shaken Prince Philip out of his overturned vehicle after he pleaded ‘get me out’ when his legs had reportedly become stuck under the steering wheel.

Roy Warne, 75, said that Philip, who was left very shocked by the accident, asked if everybody was all right.

He returned to Sandringham where he was checked over by a doctor and visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn for a precautionary check up on Friday morning.

The crash happened as Philip’s Freelander pulled out of a side road on to a stretch of the A149 which was earmarked by the local authority for possible safety measures.

The duke appeared to be travelling without a police protection officer, individuals who guard all senior members of the Royal family when at public and private events.

At a meeting, coincidentally scheduled for Friday, Norfolk County Council approved plans to lower the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph, backed by speed cameras.

