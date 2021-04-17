Prince Philip's life and legacy remembered during poignant funeral

Published: 4:33 PM April 17, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM April 17, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh's life and legacy were remembered during a funeral service reflecting his naval career, passion for engineering and dedication to the Queen.

During the poignant event attended by the Queen and his children and grandchildren, the duke was described as enriching the lives of all those he knew with his "kindness, humour and humanity".

The day was one of contrasts, a spectacle of pomp and pageantry provided by the many regiments and military units associated with Philip during his long association with the Armed Forces who took part.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard on the Land Rover Defender ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. - Credit: Leon Neal/PA Wire/PA Images

There were simple touches that reflected the man, his polished dark green four-wheeled carriage was parked so it was passed by the funeral procession - his cap, whip and brown gloves lay neatly on a folded blanket.

And the wreath of white blooms, including roses and lilies chosen by the Queen, placed on top of his coffin included a handwritten card, edged in black, from his wife the Queen of 73 years.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, is carried to the chapel entrance as the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, the Earl of Snowdon and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence wait at the foot of the steps at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. - Credit: Justin Tallis/PA Wire/PA Images

In bright brilliant sunshine the funeral procession made its way through the precincts of the castle.

Philip's children - Prince of Wales, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex - walked behind his coffin carried by a Land Rover Defender hearse the Queen's consort helped design.

They were joined by the duke's grandsons the Duke of Sussex, Duke of Cambridge and Peter Phillips and Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, the Princess Royal's husband, and the Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon.

Queen Elizabeth II during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire. - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

The royals walked in step as a military band played and all stared straight ahead into the sun as they made their way to the duke's final resting place.

Philip had followed the Queen throughout her reign as he supported her as head of state, but now she followed him, travelling for part of the procession at the rear of the cortege in a state Bentley.

The Dean of Windsor, in the Bidding, paid tribute to Philip: "With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, is carried on the purpose built Land Rover Defender followed by the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, the Earl of Snowdon and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence outside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, before the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. - Credit: Hannah McKay/PA Wire/PA Images

"Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity."

His love of the sea and long association with the Royal Navy permeated the service reduced choir of four singing the hymn "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" - traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York, Mr. Peter Phillips the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, and the Princess Royal follow the Land Rover Defender carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. - Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Wire/PA Images



