Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital 'feeling unwell'
The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell.
Prince Philip, who will celebrate his 100th birthday in June, has been admitted as a “precautionary measure”, Buckingham Palace has said.
In a statement, the palace said: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.
"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell.
"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."
As Prince Philip, who received a Covid-19 jab in January, has continued into his late 90s, concerns for his well-being have increased following a number of health scares.
Abdominal surgery, bladder infections and a blocked coronary artery have seen him admitted to hospital on a number of occasions.
The Prince suffers from arthritis in his right wrist, and broke a bone in his ankle playing polo. He also developed synovitis, a rheumatic condition of the tendon in the hand, after a polo fall.
In 2019 he was admitted to hospital for treatment relating to a pre-existing condition as the Queen arrived in Norfolk for the royals' Christmas break.
Following his Norfolk Christmas stay the previous year he also visited hospital for a precautionary check up after his Land Rover ended up on its side in the crash with another car at Babingley on the Sandringham Estate.