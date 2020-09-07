Prince William’s thanks for air ambulance crews

The Duke of Cambridge worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Archant

Prince William has sent his personal thanks to air ambulance crews across the country for saving lives every day, telling them the nation “owes you an enormous debt of gratitude”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

William, who was a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, praised the teams for their incredible work, tireless dedication and wonderful spirit, particularly during the coronavirus outbreak.

The prince flew an air ambulance from Cambridge from July 2015 to July 2017, when he left to devote more time to Royal duties. As he prepared to fly his final missions, he described the job as “a huge privilege”.

MORE - Air ambulance will soon be flying 24/7

In a letter to the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities to mark Air Ambulance Week, William wrote: “The outbreak of Covid-19 has presented an immeasurably difficult challenge to all emergency responders.

“You have had to adapt to new ways of working throughout the pandemic - while continuing to provide a crucial lifeline to those who need it most.

“However, I know from experience that a wonderful spirit runs through the air ambulance community and I encourage everyone to continue to take time to support one another through these difficult times.”

William said: “I wanted to send my personal thanks to each and every member of the air ambulance community for the vital role you play in saving lives across the country every day.

“Having seen first-hand the incredible work of air ambulance teams both on the front line and behind the scenes, I hold a profound respect for all that you do.

“Whether you are part of the critical care team bringing vital medical support to patients when every second counts, an engineer who ensures that crews can be safely deployed at a moment’s notice or a volunteer working to keep the service running, the country owes you an enormous debt of gratitude.”

Air ambulance charities are funded almost entirely by public donations, and William thanked those who have supported the vital emergency service during the pandemic.