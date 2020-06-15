Anmer Call - Prince William rings mother and young son who are shielding

The Duke of Cambridge on a surprise video call with Leanne and her son Kaydyn, who has Cystic Fibrosis. The family have been shielding for the last three months due to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: BBC The One Show/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge has made a surprise video call to a woman and her young son who have been shielding for the last three months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Duke of Cambridge on a surprise video call with Leanne and her son Kaydyn, who has Cystic Fibrosis. The family have been shielding for the last three months due to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: BBC The One Show/PA Wire The Duke of Cambridge on a surprise video call with Leanne and her son Kaydyn, who has Cystic Fibrosis. The family have been shielding for the last three months due to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: BBC The One Show/PA Wire

William spoke with Leanne and five-year-old Kaydyn, who has cystic fibrosis, and the footage will feature on the BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday.

It forms part of a film focusing on extremely vulnerable people being advised to remain at home as much as possible, and the challenges they are facing.

Leanne was shown covering her mouth with her hands in shock as the duke called from his home at Anmer Hall, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, to see how they have been keeping.

William has been staying at the country retreat with the Duchess of Cambridge and their three young children since lockdown began almost three months ago.

MORE - Prince William on lockdown in Norfolk

From the start of June, more than 2.2m extremely vulnerable people shielding from coronavirus were allowed to leave their homes as part of Government measures to ease the lockdown.

Since the advice changed, Leanne and Kaydyn, from Corby, Northamptonshire, have been outside twice, both on country walks.

The BBC said: “Initially Kaydyn was frustrated about being forced to stay inside - now he is very nervous about leaving the house.”

The film will also look at Shelby Lynch, a 21-year-old from Leeds, who has spinal muscular atrophy type 2 and is on a ventilator 24 hours a day.

Her condition means she remains extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

The film describes how Shelby has been finding it difficult at home with her father, sister and stepmother, and being apart from her boyfriend, and says she dreams of the day she can see someone without social distancing.

MORE - Princess Charlotte helps with food deliveries

It follows the moment she finally leaves her home for a socially distanced meeting with her boyfriend for the first time in many weeks.

“He had been feeling a little down so it was nice to see his face light up,” she said.

The One Show broadcasts on BBC One at 7pm every weeknight.