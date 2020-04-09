William and Kate take royal tour of school in Burnley - without leaving Norfolk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take a video tour of a school in Burnley.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken a history making-royal tour of a primary school in Burnley - without leaving Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on video call to a school in Burnley.

William and Kate have taken part in their first ever video call royal tour, chatting to pupils and teachers from Casterton Primary School, near Burnley General Hospital, where they praised the “amazing job” of key workers.

The pair, along with their three children, have chosen to ride out the coronavirus outbreak at Anmer Hall in the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, near King’s Lynn.

However, they are now exploring ways to continue their royal duties and the virtual visit to the school in the north-west was their maiden voyage into digital duty.

With Easter just days away, some of the children donned bunny ears for the visit, with the duchess being given a virtual posey and William left stumped by an inquisitive youngster’s question.

Kate told the children and teachers: “To you and everyone who is in during this time, it must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that their children have the normality and structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on video call to a school in Burnley.

“So really, really well done and for all of you, I know it’s not easy circumstances, but it’s fantastic.”

A teacher replied: “Thank you so much. I think everyone is just pleased to be able to help.”

William added: “Good northern volunteering spirit going on up there, very good of you.”

There was a lighter moment when one of the children asked the future king: “The first William was William the Conqueror. What do you want to be called?”

The duke laughed before bashfully swerving the question, saying: “I don’t think I can answer that.”

When the youngsters showed off their self-made bunny ears, William laughed, saying: “I like your bunny ears, they look like the real deal - that’s a strong look.”

The couple spent an hour speaking to children - who held up pictures of their parents - including 10-year-old Harris, whose mother is still working as an NHS administrator for health visitors, and Lloyd, nine, whose mother is employed at a special needs school.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on video call to a school in Burnley.

Kate began the introductions, saying: “What are your names? Very nice to meet you. I’m Catherine and this is William next to me,” before asking them if they were holding up pictures of their “mummies and daddies”.

Harris replied: “This is a picture of my mum and she works for the NHS as an admin for the health visitors and I’m really proud of her.”

Impressed with the artwork, the duke, 37, replied: “Well done you. Can you hold it up a bit to your left so we can see it - that’s it, brilliant. Look at that, that’s a great picture, well done.”

Kate said: “Ah, great photo - well done, it’s brilliant. I agree you should be very proud of her, they’re doing an amazing job all the NHS workers, so well done you.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on video call to a school in Burnley.

Another pupil said their father was a packer in a bakery, and the duke replied: “That’s a very important job too, keeping everyone well fed.”