A windfarm has donated £100,000 to seven schools and colleges across Norfolk.

Equinor - which operates Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farms north of Sheringham and Cromer - awarded the money from a community fund set up to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) projects.

The schools and colleges receiving grants are Dereham Neatherd High School, East Coast College, East Norfolk Sixth Form College, East of England Energy Group, Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, Northgate High School and Sheringham High School.

Karl Butler, Dudgeon plant manager, said: "The diversity of STEM topics being supported by these grants is impressive, including an in-school engineering hub, engineering and medical imaging, a British Science Week programme, a robotics competition and a carbon literacy project.”

The fund was established in 2018. Plans have been made to massively expand the to wind farms, which would increase their capacity to the point they could power 1.5 million homes.















