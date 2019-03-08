Can you help this trio of ducks dumped on a riverbank?

Aylesbury ducks dumped on the riverbank in Bawburgh. Photo: Karen Gallant Karen Gallant

A trio of ducks seemingly abandoned on a Norfolk riverbank may struggle to survive if they are not rehomed.

Karen Gallant, from Bawburgh, said the three Aylesbury ducks had appeared on the riverbank around two weeks ago, and it seemed they had been dumped or abandoned.

But there was concern that because they are domesticated ducks, which do no swim in rivers, they would struggle to survive.

At the moment villagers are feeding the ducks, and have informed PETA, but it is hoped someone will come forward to give them a home.