Public call firefighters to rescue duckling from drain

Published: 5:23 PM May 7, 2021

Firefighters were called to the rescue of a duckling after it became trapped in a drain.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident on Friday, May 7 after members of the public were unable to get to it.

A group of people had been helping several ducklings on Lynn Road in Heacham when one got trapped in a drain. As a result the fire service were called at 2.42pm to help with the rescue.

One appliance from Heacham attended and the crew safely released the duckling by around 3pm.

A fire spokesperson said: "I understand some members of the public were assisting several ducklings when one became trapped in the drain, at which point they called the fire service in order to access it.

"The duckling was unharmed so was able to continue with its siblings rather than being taken to a vet or RSPCA care."