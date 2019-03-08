Transport police rescue duckling from train tracks

A duckling was rescued from traintracks in Norfolk. Photo: BTP Archant

Officers from the British Transport Police have given "words of advice" to a duckling found trespassing on train tracks in Norfolk.

The duckling was rescued near Brundall railway station and taken to an emergency vets in Taverham by officers.

They said the animal was safe and well and they had passed on advice about trespassing on the tracks.

They tweeted: "A duck was rescued near to Brundall railway station and taken to Taverham emergency vets by officers, the duck is safe and well. Officers gave words of advice regarding trespassing on the railway."