Duckin' and divin' boxer with a love of ducks quits fighting

Boxer Scott Moises with Roro, his female Indian Runner Duck, at the gym as Scott retires from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Duckin' and diving' took on a new meaning with boxer Scott Moises who is quitting fighting.

Boxer Scott Moises with Roro, his female Indian Runner Duck, at the gym as Scott retires from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nicknamed the 'Iron Duck' he has had a lifelong love of ducks and keeps one as a pet.

The 31-year-old has been a professional boxer for 10 years and started boxing when he was 10.

Born in Costessey his family moved to Aylsham when he was 11 and he's now secretary and level two coach at Aylsham Boxing Club.

He said: "I've no idea why I've always loved ducks. We had pet ducks when I was a kid. I had my first pet duck when I was 18, called Bulldozer.

Roro, a female Indian Runner Duck, with owner Scott Moises who is retiring from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Roro, a female Indian Runner Duck, with owner Scott Moises who is retiring from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I've lost count of the number I've had since. They've all been tame and my little buddies. Roro is the only duck I've got now. She lives with me in Costessey with a goose called BB and two dogs.

"There's a little pond and a garden and grass. She walks around with the dogs and makes loud noises that disturb the neighbours. I take her down to Redbridge river for a swim."

The decision to stop fighting was made because of his many commitments.

He said: "I work for Lintott Control Systems in Bowthorpe. I'm progressing there and doing an electrical engineering course online with Teeside University.

"I'm also involved with Aylsham Boxing Club and I've got a gorgeous girlfriend."

He added: "I've enjoyed my entire career, it's all been fun. Terry Flanagan, Mitchell Smith, Luke Campbell, they have all had the honour of sharing a ring with me. I would like to thank my manager Graham Everett. He's been more like a mother duck to me. Jon Thaxton, who I worked with, and promoter Mervyn Turner and Darran Bunn, another coach at Norwich Lads' Club.

"Becoming a pro was never about the money. I wanted to be a pro and that was dream done.

"But I've done my bit now."

Mr Everett said: "It's been an honour and a pleasure to manage and train this young man.

"Scott is a very close friend of the Walsh brothers. Scott's sparring against Ryan Walsh is legendary in our gym."