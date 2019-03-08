Search

Advanced search

Duckin' and divin' boxer with a love of ducks quits fighting

PUBLISHED: 12:09 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 13 September 2019

Boxer Scott Moises with Roro, his female Indian Runner Duck, at the gym as Scott retires from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boxer Scott Moises with Roro, his female Indian Runner Duck, at the gym as Scott retires from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Duckin' and diving' took on a new meaning with boxer Scott Moises who is quitting fighting.

Boxer Scott Moises with Roro, his female Indian Runner Duck, at the gym as Scott retires from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBoxer Scott Moises with Roro, his female Indian Runner Duck, at the gym as Scott retires from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nicknamed the 'Iron Duck' he has had a lifelong love of ducks and keeps one as a pet.

The 31-year-old has been a professional boxer for 10 years and started boxing when he was 10.

Born in Costessey his family moved to Aylsham when he was 11 and he's now secretary and level two coach at Aylsham Boxing Club.

He said: "I've no idea why I've always loved ducks. We had pet ducks when I was a kid. I had my first pet duck when I was 18, called Bulldozer.

Roro, a female Indian Runner Duck, with owner Scott Moises who is retiring from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRoro, a female Indian Runner Duck, with owner Scott Moises who is retiring from boxing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I've lost count of the number I've had since. They've all been tame and my little buddies. Roro is the only duck I've got now. She lives with me in Costessey with a goose called BB and two dogs.

"There's a little pond and a garden and grass. She walks around with the dogs and makes loud noises that disturb the neighbours. I take her down to Redbridge river for a swim."

You may also want to watch:

The decision to stop fighting was made because of his many commitments.

He said: "I work for Lintott Control Systems in Bowthorpe. I'm progressing there and doing an electrical engineering course online with Teeside University.

"I'm also involved with Aylsham Boxing Club and I've got a gorgeous girlfriend."

He added: "I've enjoyed my entire career, it's all been fun. Terry Flanagan, Mitchell Smith, Luke Campbell, they have all had the honour of sharing a ring with me. I would like to thank my manager Graham Everett. He's been more like a mother duck to me. Jon Thaxton, who I worked with, and promoter Mervyn Turner and Darran Bunn, another coach at Norwich Lads' Club.

"Becoming a pro was never about the money. I wanted to be a pro and that was dream done.

"But I've done my bit now."

Mr Everett said: "It's been an honour and a pleasure to manage and train this young man.

"Scott is a very close friend of the Walsh brothers. Scott's sparring against Ryan Walsh is legendary in our gym."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest due back in court

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

New openings to look forward to in the city Credit: Castle Mall/Superbowl UK/Jarrold

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hold-up after 60 piglets get loose on A47

The A47 dual carriageway between the Thickthorn and A140 junctions, where the piglets got loose. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City v Manchester City - Press Conference LIVE

Norwich City defender Max Aarons limped out of England Under-21s' midweek qualifying win with an ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dash cam captures road rage driver doing 100mph before crashing

Dash cam footage from Graham York's Hyundai Tucson showed him dangerously driving at speeds of up to 100mph on a country road. Picture: supplied by Cambridgeshire Constabulary

‘You’ve got to be kidding!’: Council slams resident for ‘forest in a bin’

The council made it clear - if your bin lid doesn't close, they won't take it away. Photo: East Suffolk Council

Running column: How parkrun held a mirror up to Mark Armstrong’s commitment to running

Mark Armstrong is planning on a few more speed sessions after his latest parkrun. Picture: Epic Action Imagery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists