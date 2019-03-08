Duchess of Cambridge to open new £10m children's hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk Showground to launch the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the Nook appeal in 2017. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A new £10m children's hospice will be officially opened today by the Duchess of Cambridge.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices royal patron Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: EACH East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices royal patron Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: EACH

The Nook at Framingham Earl will replace the Quidenham hospice, which is run by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

EACH launched the ambitious appeal to raise £10m for its new Norfolk base five years ago, which was attended by the duchess who is the charity's royal patron.

The spacious outside area at The Nook hospice, during the open day for families who will use its facilities at Framingham Earl to have a first look. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The spacious outside area at The Nook hospice, during the open day for families who will use its facilities at Framingham Earl to have a first look. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

During the grand opening, the duchess will tour the new hospice, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, state-of-the-art sensory room and music studio.

During her visit, she will meet children, young people and families taking part in arts and crafts activities.

The duchess will make a short speech to invited guests before unveiling a plaque to formally open the purpose-built hospice.

Her visit will be exactly two years since the first turf cutting at the site.

Tracy Rennie, EACH acting chief executive, said: "We're obviously very much looking forward to welcoming her royal highness and are grateful for her support as our royal patron. Having helped to launch the appeal five years ago to the month, which is without a doubt the biggest project we've ever undertaken, this is a very fitting time for her to visit.

"The Nook has been a superb achievement by everyone here as well as all our volunteers and supporters across Norfolk, and even further afield.

"There have been so many fantastic reactions from all those people, from fellow care professionals and, most importantly, after holding an open day attended by over 200 children, young people and family members towards the end of September, from those who access our care and support.

"I was fortunate enough to witness the joy and excitement of the first child through the doors here for care as they explored the soft play room, tried out the furniture and found their bedroom, with personalised tray of favourite toys and activities, and it was incredibly moving."

The duchess became EACH Royal Patron in January 2012, officially opening its hospice in Ipswich, The Treehouse, shortly after.

She has since done a great deal to help raise awareness and understanding of EACH, and children's hospices across the world.

