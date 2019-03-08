Search

Duchess of Cambridge to open new £10m children's hospice in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:58 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 01 November 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge visits EACH Hospice at Quidenham.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge is to officially open a new £10m children's hospice,

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on stage for the curtain call with the cast of 42nd Street on the opening night at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, on the 4th April 2017. Photo: Joanne Davidson/SilverHub 0208 004 5359 sales@silverhubmedia.comCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge on stage for the curtain call with the cast of 42nd Street on the opening night at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, on the 4th April 2017. Photo: Joanne Davidson/SilverHub 0208 004 5359 sales@silverhubmedia.com

She is royal patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) and five years ago was at the Norfolk Showgrund for the launch of the appeal for the new nook hospice at Framingham Earl, which is replacing the facility at Quidenham,

On Friday November 15 the duchess will tour the new hospice, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, state-of-the-art sensory room and music studio.

During her visit, she will meet children, young people and families taking part in arts and crafts activities.

The duchess will make a short speech to invited guests before unveiling a plaque to formally open the purpose-built hospice.

Her visit will be exactly two years since the first turf cutting at the site.

The nook welcomed its first child to receive care on September 30.

Tracy Rennie, EACH acting chief executive, said: "We're obviously very much looking forward to welcoming her royal highness and are grateful for her support as our royal patron. Having helped to launch the appeal five years ago to the month, which is without a doubt the biggest project we've ever undertaken, this is a very fitting time for her to visit

"The nook has been a superb achievement by everyone here as well as all our volunteers and supporters across Norfolk, and even further afield.

"There have been so many fantastic reactions from all those people, from fellow care professionals and, most importantly, after holding an open day attended by over 200 children, young people and family members towards the end of September, from those who access our care and support.

"I was fortunate enough to witness the joy and excitement of the first child through the doors here for care as they explored the soft play room, tried out the furniture and found their bedroom, with personalised tray of favourite toys and activities, and it was incredibly moving."

The Duchess became EACH Royal Patron in January 2012, officially opening its hospice in Ipswich, The Treehouse, shortly after. She has since done a great deal to help raise awareness and understanding of EACH, and children's hospices across the world.

