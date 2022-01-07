Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate 40th birthday in Norfolk

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to celebrate her upcoming 40th birthday at Anmer Hall, west Norfolk. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to celebrate her 40th birthday this weekend at the Cambridges' Norfolk home.

Likely to be celebrated at Anmer Hall in Sandringham on Sunday, the duchess’ milestone anniversary is expected to be a private family event.

The landmark birthday heralds the start of an important decade for the monarchy and the future queen who will be at her husband's side as events progress, watch her young family group up and pursue her own charitable interests.

Kate has recently been praised for her “vision and commitment” in establishing a new institution to support the early years development of children.

Her work championing research into a child’s formative years is the cornerstone of her public life and has been highlighted by a senior figure from of one of the country’s leading mental health charities for children and young people.

Michael Samuel, chairman of trustees at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, said Kate had shown “passion and compassion” in her role as the organisation’s patron.

Mr Samuel, who paid tribute to the duchess’ efforts establishing her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, said: “The duchess has been patron of the Anna Freud Centre since 2016.

“The centre runs vital research and training programmes and develops and shares practice to support children and family mental health.

“The duchess has carried out her role with passion and compassion.

“The duchess has a sophisticated understanding of the scale of the problem and the importance of addressing it, not just for the here and now but for the future."

The institution, launched last summer, stems from research which shows the first five years of childhood fundamentally shape adulthood, with social challenges such as addiction, violence, family breakdown, homelessness and mental health having their roots in the earliest years of life.

Kate is now the mother of three children, future king Prince George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.