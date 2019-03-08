Search

Advanced search

Duchess of Cambridge delights families as she opens new £10m hospice

PUBLISHED: 17:44 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 15 November 2019

HRH Duchess of Cambridge visits EACH'S The Nook Hospice Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

HRH Duchess of Cambridge visits EACH'S The Nook Hospice Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Families described meeting the Duchess of Cambridge as "a special memory they will never forget" as she officially opened a new £10 million children's hospice in Norfolk.

HRH Duchess of Cambridge visits EACH'S The Nook Hospice Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHRH Duchess of Cambridge visits EACH'S The Nook Hospice Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

During her visit to the nook - East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) new facility at Framingham Earl, near Norwich - she described it as "wonderful".

Kate, who has been the royal patron of EACH since 2012, knelt down and lovingly engaged with children and parents.

On her arrival she was greeted by three-year-old Stanley Harrold, who has a rare chromosomal and life limiting syndrome, along with his parents Stefanie Partington and Joe Harrold, from Norwich, who gave the Duchess flowers.

Stanley has been using EACH's services since he was diagnosed when he was seven weeks old, and they say the hospice has been a great support.

HRH Duchess of Cambridge opens EACH's The Nook Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN HRH Duchess of Cambridge opens EACH's The Nook Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ms Partington said: "EACH have been fantastic in supporting us as a family. Stanley has all sorts of therapy, counselling and hopefully hydrotherapy now the Nook is open, which will help with his physiotherapy and for us to enjoy as a family.

"The Duchess is really down to earth and she made us both really feel at ease. It was a really special experience and today has been massively important."

The Duchess also spoke to Deborah and James Alford, from Thetford, parents to 10-year-old Isabella, who has been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, and were originally told she would only live to the age of four or five.

But Isabella, who is 11 next month, has defied the odds and her parents have said that The nook's new facilities will help them to spend more time together as a family.

HRH Duchess of Cambridge opens EACH's The Nook Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN HRH Duchess of Cambridge opens EACH's The Nook Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mrs Alford said: "We have been using EACH's services since Isabella was two. Her health has deteriorated a little bit in the last 18 months and she needs to be lying on her side to help with her breathing. But having her on a bed like this, that is portable and she can lie on her side and all of these new facilities is just amazing.

You may also want to watch:

"We have made lots of lovely memories with Isabella in her lifetime and lots of fantastic adventures but in the last year we have struggled to do very much with her but meeting Kate today has made up for the last 12 months. It's a very special memory we will never forget."

The new hospice was built following a five-year public appeal to raise £10 million and it welcomed its first child to receive care in September this year.

HRH Duchess of Cambridge visits EACH'S The Nook Hospice Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHRH Duchess of Cambridge visits EACH'S The Nook Hospice Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

At the launch appeal back in 2014, Kate met the now 38-year-old mother Leigh Smith, who had lost her baby daughter, Beatrice after she died from a rare heart condition after just 89 days.

Five years later, Ms Smith met the Duchess for the second time. She said: "It was lovely meeting her again she is such a kind and warm person.

"She came in and asked how are things and she said she was glad to see me again and asked how things are going. She meet my new daughter who is two and asked whether we are still using the services and I told her we are still using bereavement groups.

"We have been helped so much by EACH and it's going to help so many people for years to come. It's brilliant."

The Duchess of Cambridge helps a child make a gingerbread house at the Nook, the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday November 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Toby Melville/PA WireThe Duchess of Cambridge helps a child make a gingerbread house at the Nook, the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday November 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Toby Melville/PA Wire

The new building, which contains more areas for clinical care and dedicated therapy rooms, will allow EACH to meet the increased demand for its service and the ever-changing and more complex needs of those it cares for.

Speaking before she unveiled a plaque at The nook she said: "EACH was one of the very first charities that I decided to become patron of after my marriage.

"Whilst a lot has changed since then, my commitment and support for this wonderful organisation and the work that you do has not."

She then invited a group of four children, who she called "my army of little helpers", to help her unveil the plaque.

The Duchess of Cambridge delivers a speech, officially opening the Nook, the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday November 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Toby Melville/PA WireThe Duchess of Cambridge delivers a speech, officially opening the Nook, the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday November 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Toby Melville/PA Wire

The Duchess also thanked Graham Butland, retiring chief executive of EACH, for his 16 years of service.

He said: "When this is your last day on duty and to have someone like the royal highness to say a few words, I am extremely touched. But I'm more touched for my great team here because without their dedication and commitment to many of these families they would have little or no support and that is what we do here at EACH."

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

‘A first class facility’ - Council approves plans for new stadium

A rough map of plans for Gorleston FC's new football pitch at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps.

Duchess of Cambridge opens new £10m children’s hospice in Norfolk

HRH Duchess of Cambridge opens EACH's The Nook Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Busy city roundabout to close for four days

The Earlham Road/Farrow Road roundabout will be closed for four days next week Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists