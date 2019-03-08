Duchess of Cambridge takes show garden inspired by Norfolk to Hampton Court festival

Illustration of the Duchess of Cambridge's design for her "Back To Nature" garden, Picture Richard Carman/Davies White Ltd/PA Wire Archant

A garden inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge's country retreat in Norfolk is set to go on a show at one of the country's most prestigious green-fingered events.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk Showground to launch the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the Nook appeal in 2017. Picture: Denise Bradley The Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk Showground to launch the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the Nook appeal in 2017. Picture: Denise Bradley

After exhibiting her design at Chelsea Flower Show in May, the Duchess has now unveiled a garden twice the size at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

It includes new playful features to stimulate engagement with nature and free play, including a hill, a bee friendly meadow and a pond to paddle in

The display, which will demonstrate the pivotal role that being outdoors can play in a child's future health and happiness, evokes the garden at Anmer Hall, near King's Lynn, where the Duchess often spends time with her three young children.

The royal has invited children from her patronages to a picnic in the garden this afternoon. Young people from the Anna Freud Centre, Evelina Children's Hospital, Action for Children and Place2Be will join Her Royal Highness in a treasure hunt and insect spotting activity.

The RHS Back to Nature garden at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival is double the size of the original. The design has the same wild and natural feel but has been developed further in order to create additional opportunities for children and families to interact with nature. The design for this garden has once again been created through a collaboration between Her Royal Highness, landscape architects Davies White and the RHS.

As part of her longstanding work on Early Years, The Duchess believes that spending time outdoors plays a pivotal role in children's future health and happiness. Her garden highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime. Features like the hollow log and rustic dens will return from Chelsea, in addition to a new hidden burrow, rolling hill and stream. These environments enable children to develop skills for life through free play, building their confidence, strength, resilience and social skills.

In addition to the physical and mental health benefits of being in nature, spending quality time with parents and carers outside has a valuable impact on children's early development. In the garden, families can explore together and enjoy nature as a playground. There is a pond to paddle in, a bug hotel that provides habitats for all sorts of wildlife, as well as a bee-friendly wildflower meadow.