Duchess of Cambridge unveils new photograph of William, George and Charlotte in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:08 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 06 June 2020

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, during Volunteers Week Picture: Kensington Palace/PA Wire

A new photograph of Prince William and two of his children taken in Norfolk by the Duchess of Cambridge has been released - coinciding with the duke revealing he has been volunteering on a crisis helpline.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Norfolk, taken in April by the Duchess of CambridgeThe Duke of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Norfolk, taken in April by the Duchess of Cambridge

Taken by his wife, Kate Middleton, a keen photographer, the image captures the duke, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they walk through the Sandringham estate.

Walking close by their father’s side, the prince and princess are both dressed smartly - George all in black and Charlotte in blue - while Prince William shields them from the soggy weather with a dark umbrella. It was taken in April.

It comes in the same week that the Prince revealed he has been working secretly as a volunteer supporting those contacting a crisis helpline set up by his Royal Foundation.

His involvement with Shout 82528 - a round-the-clock text line - was announced to mark Volunteers Week.

In a video call with other volunteers, he said: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been spending lockdown in Norfolk, staying in Anmer Hall on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

And in April, they conducted their first ever virtual royal visit, video chatting with a school in Burnley.

