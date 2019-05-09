Search

Dubai-based Norwich City fans to host their own promotion parade

09 May, 2019 - 17:05
The last parade in Dubai organised by fans in 2011. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Norwich City's promotion parade is going to be repeated thousands of miles away by fans in Dubai.

The United Arab Emirates Canaries' supporters' club has arranged for a double decker bus to tour the city in celebration of Norwich's promotion to the Premier League.

It comes as the club held its own official parade through Norwich on bank holiday Monday where tens of thousands of people lined the streets.

St.John Cooper, from the UAE supporters' club, said around 30 fans will be taking part in the Dubai tour.

He said the open-top double decker bus, which will be branded in the club's colours, will pass the city's most famous sights including the Burj Al Arab and the Burj Khalifa.

"The UAE supporters' club chairman Phil Bray and I decided to do this to celebrate the most amazing year of football and the remarkable achievement of the club," Mr Cooper said.

"In addition, it marks the 10-year anniversary of the UAE supporters' club."

Mr Cooper, who was also at the parade in Norwich, said he was confident his bus would not break down - a reference to the club's original parade bus suffering mechanical problems on Monday.

The last parade in Dubai organised by fans in 2011. Photo: SubmittedThe last parade in Dubai organised by fans in 2011. Photo: Submitted

It is not the first time the supporters' group has held a promotion parade through Dubai.

In 2011 the group organised another open-top parade to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The bus was decked out in city colours, flags and balloons and departed from the home of the supporters' club at the Jumeirah beach hotel, before heading through the streets of Dubai.

Speaking back in 2011, Mr Bray said: "It was a tremendous night. Cars were blowing their horns, people were waving at the bus, and it was a proud way to represent the team's achievement and showcase our fine city."

Mr Cooper, who is the vice president of the Middle East and Asia Pacific branch of Big Bus Tours, will once again be sponsoring the bus for the event.

He said videos and photographs will be shared from the night.

As previously reported, around 50,000 supporters lined the streets of Norwich on Monday, May 7 to cheer the team as they made their way through the city.

Players appeared on the balcony of City Hall where the Championship trophy was lifted by Grant Hanley.

