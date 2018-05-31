'Drunk' man taken to hospital after jumping in river

A man has been taken to hospital after jumping in the river Nar at Narborough Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2011

A man has been taken to hospital after jumping into a river in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 3am after a man entered the water of the river Nar, in Narborough near King's Lynn.

Fire crews from King's Lynn and Swaffham, including a rescue boat from Lynn, were called to the scene by the police, but were stood down when the man was able to get out of the water unaided.

Police say the man had been drinking and had underestimated just how cold the water would be.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "We had a drunk man jump into the water this morning, but he very quickly got back out.

"He was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure due to just how cold it is."

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for further treatment.