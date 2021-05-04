Military drones to fly above Norfolk RAF base

Published: 11:19 AM May 4, 2021

A series of drone test flights are set to take place at RAF Feltwell, near Mundford. Pictured are the 'golf ball' radar domes at the base - Credit: Denise Bradley

A series of drone test flights are set to take place at one of the region's RAF bases.

Several drone platforms will be flown at RAF Feltwell, near Mundford, from May 5 to June 1.

Flights will take place between 9am and 4pm.

The exercise is being led by the 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath.

The RAF and Ministry of Defence have also issued a reminder that public use of drones at RAF Feltwell is prohibited.

If you spot suspicious activity, you can report it to the Eagle Eyes hotline by calling 01638 523937 or DSN 226-3937.