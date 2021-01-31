News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: drone footage captures Starling murmuration over town

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:00 AM January 31, 2021   
Drone footage has captured a mumuration of Starlings over Swaffham last night.

Stunning video footage has captured a Starling murmuration over Norfolk town.

The drone footage captured over Swaffham last night shows a murmuration, which is done to confuse predators, share warmth and communicate.

Professional drone pilot James Horne of BlueSky UAV Specialists who captured the footage, said: "It's quite a strange one, it was such an opportunity, it's not very often you seen that.

"Unfortunately I only used a smaller drone, I've got a bigger one with a better camera, but it still picked it up reasonably well."


