WATCH: drone footage captures Starling murmuration over town
Published: 6:00 AM January 31, 2021
- Credit: BlueSky UAV Specialists
Stunning video footage has captured a Starling murmuration over Norfolk town.
The drone footage captured over Swaffham last night shows a murmuration, which is done to confuse predators, share warmth and communicate.
Professional drone pilot James Horne of BlueSky UAV Specialists who captured the footage, said: "It's quite a strange one, it was such an opportunity, it's not very often you seen that.
"Unfortunately I only used a smaller drone, I've got a bigger one with a better camera, but it still picked it up reasonably well."
