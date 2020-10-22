Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Drone photos show damage caused by large fire at empty factory

PUBLISHED: 16:28 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 22 October 2020

A drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy Photography

A drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy Photography

Paul Mindy Photography

A birdseye view of the damage caused by a major fire at an empty factory has been captured by a drone.

A drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy PhotographyA drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy Photography

Grampian Foods Site, a former chicken factory in Attleborough, went up in flames at around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 21, after a fire reportedly broke out.

MORE: Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in derelict factory

More than 60 firefighters, from 14 crews across Norfolk, were sent to tackle the “significant” blaze and remained at the scene overnight.

Pictures from photographer Paul Ovenden, who runs Drone Imagery Ltd, reveal the damage caused by the blaze.

Police forensics teams and fire investigation officers are now trying to establish the cause of the fire.

A drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy PhotographyA drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy Photography

MORE: Investigation begins after fierce blaze decimates derelict factory

Paul Seaman, incident commander and south Norfolk district manager, said: “We’ve had a presence through the night on scene just to make sure that we’re checking for hot spots and no escalation in the fire.

“Today’s main activity will be around the investigation process which will involve both our fire investigation officers and the police scenes of crime officer.

“For our crews it’s one of those incidents that’s quite dangerous.

“A disused building is obviously going to be in disrepair, so we have a number of risks that our crews faced last night - especially with a significantly developed fire in a property of this nature.”

A drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy PhotographyA drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy Photography

A drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy PhotographyA drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy Photography

A drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy PhotographyA drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy Photography

A drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy PhotographyA drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy Photography

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park

Morrisons staff have closed the car park to its Cromer store after a car collided with several others.

Body of woman found at UEA

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google

‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

Clair and Brad Jerram, from Portsmouth, paid �451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth; however they left the next day stating

Seven coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals in last week

The total number of coronavirus deaths have passed 400 at Norfolk's three main hospitals. the James Paget, the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Pub closes for 14 days after confirmed coronavirus case

The Black Horse pub in Thetford has closed for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: Emily Thomson