Drone photos show damage caused by large fire at empty factory

A drone pilot has captured images of a derelict factory in Attleborough after it was destroyed by a fire. Photo: Paul Mindy Photography

A birdseye view of the damage caused by a major fire at an empty factory has been captured by a drone.



Grampian Foods Site, a former chicken factory in Attleborough, went up in flames at around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 21, after a fire reportedly broke out.

More than 60 firefighters, from 14 crews across Norfolk, were sent to tackle the “significant” blaze and remained at the scene overnight.

Pictures from photographer Paul Ovenden, who runs Drone Imagery Ltd, reveal the damage caused by the blaze.

Police forensics teams and fire investigation officers are now trying to establish the cause of the fire.



Paul Seaman, incident commander and south Norfolk district manager, said: “We’ve had a presence through the night on scene just to make sure that we’re checking for hot spots and no escalation in the fire.

“Today’s main activity will be around the investigation process which will involve both our fire investigation officers and the police scenes of crime officer.

“For our crews it’s one of those incidents that’s quite dangerous.

“A disused building is obviously going to be in disrepair, so we have a number of risks that our crews faced last night - especially with a significantly developed fire in a property of this nature.”









