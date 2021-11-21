News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

PICTURES: Stunning drone images capture fireworks from above

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:00 AM November 21, 2021
Stunning drone images show the fireworks at Holt's annual Christmas event

Stunning drone images show the fireworks at Holt's annual Christmas event - Credit: Brad Damms

Amazing drone images have captured a bird's-eye view of fireworks in Holt.

The pictures, taken by Brad Damms on Friday (November 19) evening, show the display which complemented the town's Christmas lights switch-on

The fireworks display at Holt's Christmas lights switch-on

The fireworks display at Holt's Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Brad Damms

In an event which ushered in the festive season, hundreds gathered in Holt for a night packed with entertainment.

Families and friends created a buzzing atmosphere as they congregated for live music, food and drink, and the now-legendary 'panto race'. 

The fireworks were let off after the lights went on at around 7pm. 

Stunning drone images show the fireworks at Holt's annual Christmas event

Stunning drone images show the fireworks at Holt's annual Christmas event - Credit: Brad Damms

The fireworks display at Holt's Christmas lights switch-on

The fireworks display at Holt's Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Brad Damms


Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children

Obituary

Tribute paid to father-of-three who died near his home aged 36

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
North Norfolk Railway Olivia Colman

Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Data

House prices in Norfolk increase by up to 70pc in some areas

Maja Anushka

Logo Icon
The inquest has been held into the death of Bradwell man Richard Sanders 

Experienced diver died after bolting to surface of lake

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon