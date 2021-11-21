PICTURES: Stunning drone images capture fireworks from above
Published: 6:00 AM November 21, 2021
- Credit: Brad Damms
Amazing drone images have captured a bird's-eye view of fireworks in Holt.
The pictures, taken by Brad Damms on Friday (November 19) evening, show the display which complemented the town's Christmas lights switch-on.
In an event which ushered in the festive season, hundreds gathered in Holt for a night packed with entertainment.
Families and friends created a buzzing atmosphere as they congregated for live music, food and drink, and the now-legendary 'panto race'.
The fireworks were let off after the lights went on at around 7pm.