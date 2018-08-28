Stunning drone photos showcase town from above the fog
PUBLISHED: 10:23 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 02 February 2019
They are stunning images showcasing a town shrouded in fog just after sunrise.
Gary Horner captured these stunning drone photos of Lowestoft from above the fog. Pictures: Gary Horner
Captured by a “delighted” Gary Horner on Thursday morning (January 31), they were taken just after sunrise near Britain’s most easterly point.
Taken with his DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone, which he has had since before Christmas, these photos of Lowestoft were captured from above the fog - with Ness Point and the Gulliver wind turbine prominent.
Mr Horner, of Lowestoft, said: “I got into work at OrbisEnergy, saw the fog clearing near the turbine and put the drone up.
“This is the reason I got the drone to capture these sorts of shots and I was delighted with the final outcome.”
Gary Horner captured these stunning drone photos of Lowestoft from above the fog. Pictures: Gary Horner
Comments have been disabled on this article.