Stunning drone photos showcase town from above the fog

Gary Horner captured these stunning drone photos of Lowestoft from above the fog. Pictures: Gary Horner

They are stunning images showcasing a town shrouded in fog just after sunrise.

Captured by a “delighted” Gary Horner on Thursday morning (January 31), they were taken just after sunrise near Britain’s most easterly point.

Taken with his DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone, which he has had since before Christmas, these photos of Lowestoft were captured from above the fog - with Ness Point and the Gulliver wind turbine prominent.

Mr Horner, of Lowestoft, said: “I got into work at OrbisEnergy, saw the fog clearing near the turbine and put the drone up.

“This is the reason I got the drone to capture these sorts of shots and I was delighted with the final outcome.”