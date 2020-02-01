Gallery

Drone photographer shares stunning images of Norfolk towns from above

Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns including Dereham from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam Archant

These breathtaking photos offer a bird's eye view of Norfolk towns in all their glory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns including Swaffham from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns including Swaffham from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam

The images are the handywork of Beeston drone photographer Josh Gardner, who took to the skies to capture panoramic views of towns including Dereham and Swaffham.

The 25-year-old, who has a passion for all things outdoors, developed an eye for photography while attaining his Mountain Leader qualifications.

Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam

Mr Gardner soon began using a drone to share his experiences on social media and eventually started his own business, which has seen him work with various high-profile clients.

And now he has shared the results of his latest work, made possible by Norwich-based commercial drone operators, Hexcam.

Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns including Swaffham from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns including Swaffham from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam

"It's not a view most people get to see, so I've had some really nice responses," said Mr Gardner.

"Shooting in certain light makes towns seem quite alive, but a lot of it is in the planning and working out what would look good from above.

Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns including Dereham from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns including Dereham from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam

"It's amazing what you can see, for example Castle Acre in the background of the Swaffham photos."

Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns including Swaffham from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam Drone photographer Josh Gardner has shared stunning images of Norfolk towns including Swaffham from above. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/Hexcam

You may also want to watch: