Drone photographer shares stunning images of Norfolk towns from above
PUBLISHED: 11:04 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 01 February 2020
Archant
These breathtaking photos offer a bird's eye view of Norfolk towns in all their glory.
The images are the handywork of Beeston drone photographer Josh Gardner, who took to the skies to capture panoramic views of towns including Dereham and Swaffham.
The 25-year-old, who has a passion for all things outdoors, developed an eye for photography while attaining his Mountain Leader qualifications.
Mr Gardner soon began using a drone to share his experiences on social media and eventually started his own business, which has seen him work with various high-profile clients.
And now he has shared the results of his latest work, made possible by Norwich-based commercial drone operators, Hexcam.
"It's not a view most people get to see, so I've had some really nice responses," said Mr Gardner.
"Shooting in certain light makes towns seem quite alive, but a lot of it is in the planning and working out what would look good from above.
"It's amazing what you can see, for example Castle Acre in the background of the Swaffham photos."