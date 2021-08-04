Drone images show devastation caused by holiday centre fire
Aerial pictures have captured the extent of the devastation caused by a fire at a Norfolk holiday site.
They show the charred ruins of an amusement arcade, part of the entertainment complex at the Hermanus in Winterton, after fire took hold around lunchtime on Tuesday (August 3).
The images were taken between 3pm and 4pm on the day of the blaze as crews were damping down.
The area with the roof burnt off covers half of the amusements which appear to be totally destroyed. The main dining area is on the east side of the building, overlooking the dunes.
A fleet of emergency vehicles including eight fire crews, at least three ambulances, and several police cars rushed to the site.
People staying in lodges nearby were evacuated and thick smoke was seen billowing into the air, with neighbours reporting it coming into their homes.
An investigation is underway to pinpoint the cause, although fire officers say they believe it to be accidental.
The site is well-know for its picturesque, thatched round-houses which escaped the blaze.
Group manager with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Emyr Gough hailed the actions of crews who did "exceptionally well", particularly the first pumps who were able to bring the fire under control within around 45 minutes and stop it from spreading.
People on social media have shared their shock and sympathy with the owners who having been prevented from opening by the coronavirus pandemic had now been struck by a devastating fire.
Three people, understood to be staff, were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Fire crews used water from the site's swimming pool as well as a nearby hydrant to put out the fire.