Drone photos reveal scale of major high street blaze
PUBLISHED: 10:32 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 07 February 2020
Archant
A drone pilot has captured dramatic images of a high street building being ravaged by fire.
Beijing Diner, a Chinese restaurant in Watton High Street, went up in flames just before 2.40pm on Thursday, February 7 after a fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen.
Nine fire crews and more than 20 firefighters fought the blaze at the restaurant for several hours, and remained on scene on Friday morning after the building was deemed unsafe. The road was also kept closed.
The fire spread across the roof, damaging three businesses inside the building.
Sinclair Maynard, 40, of Langmere Road, in Watton, flew his drone near the scene, capturing the efforts of the emergency services.
He said: "I think the situation, however it started, is very sad for all involved.
"I never know whether to get my drone up out of respect but if I document it then it's there if needed."