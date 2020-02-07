Search

Drone photos reveal scale of major high street blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:32 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 07 February 2020

Footage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair Maynard

Footage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair Maynard

A drone pilot has captured dramatic images of a high street building being ravaged by fire.

Footage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair MaynardFootage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair Maynard

Beijing Diner, a Chinese restaurant in Watton High Street, went up in flames just before 2.40pm on Thursday, February 7 after a fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen.

Footage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair MaynardFootage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair Maynard

Nine fire crews and more than 20 firefighters fought the blaze at the restaurant for several hours, and remained on scene on Friday morning after the building was deemed unsafe. The road was also kept closed.

Footage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair MaynardFootage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair Maynard

The fire spread across the roof, damaging three businesses inside the building.

Footage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair MaynardFootage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair Maynard

Sinclair Maynard, 40, of Langmere Road, in Watton, flew his drone near the scene, capturing the efforts of the emergency services.

Footage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair MaynardFootage captured by Sinclair Maynard shows the extent of the fire in Watton High Street. Picture: Sinclair Maynard

He said: "I think the situation, however it started, is very sad for all involved.

"I never know whether to get my drone up out of respect but if I document it then it's there if needed."

