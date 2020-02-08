Video

Drone footage shows aftermath of huge fire at Norfolk chicken farm

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists BlueSky UAV Specialists

Drone footage has revealed the aftermath of a huge fire at a former chicken farm in Marsham, near Aylsham.

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles around after the blaze broke out at three chicken sheds, measuring 100m by 75m, at about 10.40am today.

The smoke billowed across the nearby A140 causing traffic to slow down and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

People living in nearby houses in Fengate were also warned to keep windows and doors closed.

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Crews still remain on scene at 4pm today and fire officers said they would be there overnight.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service group manager Clive Wells said: "We had eight pumps plus the water carrier and the control unit at the scene.

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists

"Three derelict chicken sheds were 100pc destroyed. No-one was injured.

"The fire was under control by about 12.30pm, but crews will remain at the scene the rest of today and tonight. Hopefully, they will be finished overnight.

"It's mainly because of the expected high winds tomorrow, as we need to check on any embers there.

Three chicken sheds were destroyed in a fire in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: David Bale Three chicken sheds were destroyed in a fire in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: David Bale

"Some large conifer trees near the sheds were scorched, but we managed to stop the fire spreading.

"If it had happened tomorrow, when we are expecting the strong winds, I don't know what would have happened."

Crews from Aylsham, Sprowston, Earlham, Carrow, Wroxham, Mundesley and Sheringham, together with the water carrier and control unit from Wymondham, used their main jets to fight the fire.

A fire at chicken sheds in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: Jono Thorne A fire at chicken sheds in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: Jono Thorne

Rachel Goode, who lives in Fengate, said: "I thought that one of my neighbours might have been having a bonfire.

"Then a bit of panic set in and I thought my house might have been on fire, but it was the sheds."

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The buildings were previously owned by Noble Foods, but have been derelict for about 10 years.