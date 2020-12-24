News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drone footage captures extent of flooding in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:56 AM December 24, 2020   
Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas.

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

The aftermath of torrential rain and flooding in a Norfolk village has been captured by drone footage.  

Heavy rain meant large parts of the county were affected by horrendous downpours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas.

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

Clayton Hudson posted images captured by his drone of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas.

Mr Hudson wrote on Twitter: “The view of the The Beck in Pulham St Mary, Norfolk following the Norfolk Floods overnight. ⁦@AnglianWater⁩ Sewage Treatment plant overwhelmed as is the Terminal Pumping station. A number of properties flooded.” 

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas.

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

Fire Services received more than 300 callouts across Norfolk and worked tirelessly through the night to save flooded homes, businesses and cars left stranded. 

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas.

Drone images of The Beck, in Pulham St Mary, which has flooded surrounding areas. - Credit: Clayton Hudson


